Fridays for Future climate protests held worldwide

Tens of thousands of climate activists began protests all over the world on Friday and are set to continue demonstrations over the weekend in yet another attempt to raise climate awareness amid dramatic extreme weather events and months of record-breaking heat.

The strike calls for an end to the use of planet-warming fossil fuels. It was called for by local and global climate groups, including Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement.

Thunberg started the movement in 2018, dubbing the protests Fridays for Future. They have been held several times since.

The protests are planned in dozens of countries and hundreds of cities worldwide.

Protesters strike in Berlin, Sweden, Philippines

Tens of thousands of people rallied in German cities, urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to do more for environmental protection.

Carrying posters reading "System change — not climate change" and "I'd be in school if the planet was cool," some 12,000 people marched in Berlin in a demonstration organized by the Fridays for Future movement.

Huge crowds reaching 10,000 also turned up in major cities, including Hamburg and Munich.

Activists in Quezon City in the Philippines lay in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday, holding signs calling for the phasing out of fossil fuels.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, protesters held similar signs while police officers looked on.

Climate activists also gathered outside Parliament in the Swedish capital, close to the Royal Palace, where King Carl XVI Gustaf was celebrating his 50th anniversary on the throne. Protesters chanted about climate justice.

rmt/sms (AP, dpa)