Meronk using pain of Ryder Cup omission to fuel title run at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Adrian Meronk is using the pain of his Ryder Cup omission to underpin a run for the most prestigious title on the European tour.

The Polish player was in a three-way share of the lead midway through the second round of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting 4-under 68 on Friday.

Europe's entire Ryder Cup team is in the field at Wentworth and all 12 of the players heading for Italy are behind Meronk, who feels aggrieved at not being one of Luke Donald's captain's picks after winning three European tour events since last July.

“I am very motivated,” he said. “I am trying to turn that disappointment and anger into fuel. I have a great team around me. We just keep going.”

Meronk was tied for the lead at 9-under par with Thomas Detry of Belgium (68) and Masahiro Kawamura of Japan (65) at the tour's flagship event.

The closest challenger from the Ryder Cup dozen is Tyrrell Hatton, who was two strokes back after shooting 69.

A shot further adrift were Jon Rahm, who dropped three shots in his first three holes then had an eagle and six birdies to shoot 67, and Matt Fitzpatrick, who made double-bogey at the par-5 18th and shot 72.

Ryder Cup team members Rory McIlroy (even par), Viktor Hovland (3 under) and Ludvig Åberg (4 under) were among the afternoon starters on Day 2 and might not finish their rounds after fog caused a delay in play early Friday.

