Industrial Lasers Systems Market [2023-2031] Research – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis | (CAGR) of 8.8%

The “Global Industrial Lasers Systems Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global industrial lasers systems market size was US$ 1,611.3 million in 2021. The global industrial lasers systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 3841.86 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Industrial Lasers Systems corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Industrial Lasers Systems industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for eco-friendly technology will amplify the growth of the global industrial laser systems market. Furthermore, the wide applications of industrial lasers systems in cutting, welding, non-metal processing, and additive manufacturing will fuel the growth of the global industrial lasers systems market.

The growing adoption of industrial lasers systems in automobile and mobile electronics applications will boost the growth of the global industrial lasers system market.

Growing technological advancement will strengthen the potential scope of applications of lasers in various end-user industries. In addition, growing industrialization across the world will benefit the global industrial lasers systems market.

In addition, the use of lasers in chemical etching and ink-based printing and the non-contact properties of lasers will drive the market forward.

The growing popularity of fiber lasers due to their reduced energy consumption will boost the growth of the market. On the contrary, the harmful health effects of the industrial lasers systems may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific industrial lasers systems market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing industrialization in emerging economies like China and India. Furthermore, China is forecast to emerge as the largest industrial lasers systems market. It is due to the rapidly growing automobile and consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for eco-friendly lasers will benefit the market during the study period. The Asia-Pacific industrial lasers systems market is also witnessing the surging demand for fiber lasers for material processing applications. As a result, the industrial lasers systems market will witness significant growth opportunities in this region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic had altered the outlook of the automotive and electronics segments. Both the industries are the primary end-users of the industrial lasers systems, which hampered the growth of the market. Furthermore, halt on industrial activities and significant shift in consumer preference significantly restricted the growth of the market. Manufacturers also observed various challenges, including a lack of laborers and raw materials, which impeded the overall market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

CY Laser SRL

NKT Photonics A/S

Quantel Group

TRUMPF

Toptica Photonics AG.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Industrial Lasers Systems industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Industrial Lasers Systems industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Industrial Lasers Systems output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Industrial Lasers Systems output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Industrial Lasers Systems market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Industrial Lasers Systems market.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial lasers systems market segmentation focuses on Type, Power, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Macro-processing

Micro-processing

By Power Outlook

Less than 1 kW

More than 1.1 kW

By Application Outlook

Cutting

Welding

Non-metal processing

Additive manufacturing

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

