LNG Bunkering Market [2023-2031] Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis | (CAGR) of 41.2%

The “Global LNG Bunkering Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global LNG bunkering market size was US$ 4.77 billion in 2021. The global LNG bunkering market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.14 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The process of transferring liquefied natural gas or LNG to a ship for use as fuel is known as LNG bunkering. It is a popular method of fueling ships as it produces less pollution than other traditional methods such as marine gas oil and heavy fuel oil.

Large LNG Bunkering corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The LNG Bunkering industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

LNG bunkering offers various benefits over conventional bunker fuel, such as better length of compliance and reduced GHG emissions. In addition, growing IMO regulations on sulfur content in marine fuel will make LNG an ideal choice for consumers. Thus, it will offer ample growth opportunities for the LNG bunkering market growth.

The rising need to reduce marine pollution will surge the demand for LNG bunkering in the coming years. Apart from that, growing contracts and strategies by the industry players are forecast to benefit the overall market in the coming years. For instance, In January 2022, CMA CGM inked a ten-year contract with Shanghai International Port Group with the aim to take on LNG as a bunker fuel in the Yangshan port area. CMA CGM’s dual-fuelled 15,000 TEU box ships on the Pearl River Express route from China to Los Angeles will bunker in the Yangshan area.

The growing use of LNG as bunker fuel in this breakbulk shipping contributes to the growth of the overall LNG bunkering market. In addition, the growing number of investments aiming to develop infrastructure to provide LNG breakbulk shipping services will escalate the growth of the global LNG bunkering market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to temporary bans on export and import during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global LNG bunkering market experienced a significant decline in growth. However, the market has recovered from declining revenues in the second half of 2021, owing to the increase in demand for LNG as bunker fuel in maritime transport. Moreover, strict sulfur content limitations in the use of conventional fuels and increased efficiency of LNG will drive demand for LNG bunkering.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific LNG bunkering market is one of the most prominent markets for LNG bunker fuel. It is due to the presence of the largest ports in terms of volumes of bunker fuel traded. In addition, the growing number of shipbuilding projects and infrastructure activities and rapid growth in the trade of essential goods and commodities will surge the growth of the LNG bunkering market in the region. Furthermore, stringent regulations targeting high sulfur content in the marine bunker are expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific LNG bunkering market.

Competitors in the Market

Broadview Energy Total SE

Solutions B.V.

Harvey Gulf International Marine

Crowley Maritime Corporation

Gasum Oy

Klaw LNG

Korea Gas Corporation

Polskie LNG S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SHV Energy

PETRONAS

Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the LNG Bunkering industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the LNG Bunkering industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global LNG Bunkering output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global LNG Bunkering output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s LNG Bunkering market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific LNG Bunkering market.

Market Segmentation

The global LNG bunkering market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Truck-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Portable Tanks

By Application Outlook

Container Fleet

Tanker Fleet

Cargo Fleet

Ferries

Inland Vessels

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

