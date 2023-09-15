Sensor Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region And Global Forecast

The “Global Sensor Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global sensor market size was US$ 80 billion in 2021. The global sensor market is forecast to grow to US$ 161 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sensors are used to detect events or changes in the environment. These devices sense physical input, including heat, moisture, light, motion, pressure, etc. They respond by producing an output. Sensors find their wide applications in traffic monitoring & controlling, flood & water level monitoring systems, environmental monitoring, energy-saving in artificial lighting, precision agriculture & animal tracking, remote system monitoring & equipment fault diagnostics, etc.

Large Sensor corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Sensor industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

High usage of sensors in smartphone and electronics products is expected to surge the demand for sensors in the coming years. In addition, growing automation across all industry verticals and the rising trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) will fuel the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for sensors in medical devices and the growing focus on the development of smart cities will contribute to the growth of the global sensors market. Furthermore, the rising use of sensors in wearable devices and automotive will propel the sensors market forward.

However, scalability and reliability issues in sensor deployment in the system on chip (SoC) are a significant restraint for the global sensor market. Furthermore, the sensor industry is expected to benefit from the rising adoption of gyroscopes and accelerometers in consumer electronics, and innovative applications such as gesture recognition, biometrics, and motion sensing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed significant growth in the healthcare and medical sector as the demand for efficient devices surged abruptly. However, the growth of the sensors market in the automotive and consumer electronics industry was impeded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aerospace segment also contributed to the growth of the global sensors market during the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for automation increased.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sensor market is forecast to emerge as the largest sensor market. It is owing to the growing technological advancements and rising initiatives to boost the deployment of electric vehicles. Furthermore, increasing automotive standards in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia will contribute to the growth of the market.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific sensor market is expected to grow significantly due to factors like increased use of temperature and proximity sensors in portable and advanced healthcare devices. In addition, the rising use of motion and position sensors in industries.

Competitors in the Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

First Sensor AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global sensors market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Radar Sensor

Optical Sensor

Biosensor

Touch Sensor

Image Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Proximity & Displacement Sensor

Level Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Accelerometer & Speed Sensor

Others

By Technology Outlook

CMOS

MEMS

NEMS

Others

By End User Outlook

Electronics

IT & telecom

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The major points covered in the table of contents:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

