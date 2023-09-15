Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

The “Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
The global non-destructive testing equipment market size was US$ 3,271.5 million in 2021. The global non-destructive testing equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 6119.01 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Non-destructive testing (NDT) application is used to identify the defect and discontinuity in material, structure, or component.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
Large Non-Destructive Testing Equipment corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.
Factors Influencing the Market
The global non-destructive testing equipment market is forecast to witness a significant jump in revenue due to continuous evolution in the automation, robotics, electronics, and oil & gas industry. The growth of these industries will bring a significant hike in the demand for flaw detection related to cracks, porosity, manufacturing disorders, etc. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global non-destructive testing equipment market.
Stringent mandates by governmental agencies like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the non-destructive testing equipment market.
The rising cases of infrastructural failures will exceed the demand for quality/safety assurance. Thus, it will benefit the overall non-destructive testing equipment market. On the contrary, the high equipment costs and a scarcity of experienced technicians may impede the market growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on infrastructural development activities. Various industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, energy, and others, witnessed a significant downfall in terms of revenue. Thus, it also hampered the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market.
The vendors of the non-destructive testing equipment also faced various challenges in continuing the operations. Ultimately, it hampered the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific nondestructive testing equipment market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, with China holding the highest market share. It is owing to the large investments in oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and energy & power infrastructure Industry. In addition, the demand for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the machines is also rising exponentially. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global non-destructive testing equipment market. Growing industrialization in China and favorable investments by the government are forecast to benefit the Asia-Pacific non-destructive testing equipment market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
- Olympus Corporation
- Intertek Group PLC
- SGS SA
- Ashtead Technology Inc.
- General Electric
- Nikon Metrology Inc.
- Mistras Group Inc.
- Carestream Health.
- Other Prominent Players
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market.
Market Segmentation
The global non-destructive testing equipment market segmentation focuses on Testing Method, Technique, Industrial Vertical, and Region.
By Testing Method Outlook
- Ultrasonic Testing
- Radiography Testing
- Visual Inspection Testing
- Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing
- Eddy-Current Testing
- Liquid Penetrant Testing
- Others
By Technique Outlook
- Volumetric Examination
- Surface Examination
- Others
By Industrial Vertical Outlook
- Oil & Gas
- Energy & power
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive & transportation
- Infrastructure
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2018-2021
Base Year: 2022
Estimated Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2023-2031
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
