Fire Safety Systems Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis

The “Global Fire Safety Systems Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global fire safety systems market was US$ 11.5 billion in 2021. The global fire safety systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.06 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Fire Safety Systems corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Fire Safety Systems industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing awareness about the benefits of fire safety systems and rising urbanization will drive the fire safety market forward. In addition, increasing cases of fire outbreaks will surge the demand for fire safety systems throughout the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations and mandates to adopt important safety measures will fuel the growth of the global fire safety systems market. For instance, the government of the UK has announced that fire alarm and detection systems should be installed and maintained under the relevant British Standard, BS 5839. Thus, such mandates are expected to surge the growth of the global fire safety systems market.

High installation and maintenance costs associated with the fire safety systems may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing construction activities will also upsurge the demand for fire safety systems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the manufacturing of fire safety systems. Due to the pandemic, fire safety system manufacturers went through various obstacles. To abide by the stringent regulations, manufacturers had to shut the doors on a temporary basis. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global fire safety systems market. Moreover, the demand for fire safety systems also fell drastically due to a decline in construction activities.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific fire safety systems market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to growing industrialization and increasing urbanization. In addition, the fire safety systems market is forecast to witness rapid growth in China due to the increasing number of manufacturing factories. Furthermore, rising investments and spending on developing the infrastructure for surveillance will upsurge the demand for the fire safety systems market. Rising incidences like the plant explosion in China’s Jiangsu province in March 2019 have significantly surged the need to strengthen security in the industrial segment. As a result of all these factors, the Asia-Pacific fire safety systems market will grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Johnson Controls International PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Gentex Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Halma PLC

Hochiki Corporation

Viking Group Inc.

Victaulic Co.

Fike Corporation

Securiton AG.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Fire Safety Systems industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Fire Safety Systems industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Fire Safety Systems output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Fire Safety Systems output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Fire Safety Systems market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Fire Safety Systems market.

Market Segmentation

The global fire safety systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type

Fire Detectors

Fire Suppression

By Technology

Passive

Active

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Educational

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The major points covered in the table of contents:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

