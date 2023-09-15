AR And VR Smart Glasses Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region

The “Global AR And VR Smart Glasses Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global AR and VR smart glasses market size was US$ 12,923.00 million in 2021. The global AR and VR smart glasses market is forecast to grow to US$ 42,158.70 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

AR/VR smart glasses are eyewear devices that incorporate technology that allows users to see the combination of real-world and virtual information. Smart glasses have a variety of features that allow users to analyze information relevant to their surroundings.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large AR And VR Smart Glasses corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The AR And VR Smart Glasses industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a significant gap between production and demand. China, one of the prominent manufacturers of smart glasses, was also an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it significantly hampered the entire electronic industry. Moreover, disruptions in manufacturing activities and halt on international trade activities impacted the global AR and VR smart glasses market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising trends of wearable technology will surge the growth of the global AR and VR smart glasses market. In addition, growing technological advancements are boosting the growth of the AR/VR smart glasses market.

Individuals are becoming more interested in AR/VR glasses due to their real-time capabilities. Touchless interfaces have become more adaptable, and the convenience of remote expert assistance will surge the growth of the global AR and VR smart glasses market.

Lack of investments in the AR/VR industry may limit the growth of the market.

Growing disposable income and rising employment rate will benefit the global AR and VR smart glasses market. Furthermore, rising demand for AR devices and their application in healthcare will escalate the growth of the overall AR and VR smart glasses market.

The advent of 5G is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the global AR and VR smart glasses market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is forecast to share the highest market share in the global AR and VR smart glasses market. It is due to the growing deployment of wearable technology. In addition, the benefits of connected devices, such as regular track on health conditions, are likely to fuel the growth of the AR and VR smart glasses market.

Growing government investments and initiatives in emerging economies will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising rate of internet users will accelerate the growth of the Asia-Pacific AR and VR smart glasses market. In China, there is an extreme range of users of online video. In addition, the growing adoption of mobile phones will significantly surge the growth of the AR and VR smart glasses market.

Competitors in the Market

Avegant Corp

Epson Pvt Ltd

Everysight Ltd

Kopin Corporation

Lumus Ltd

Optinvent

Realwear Inc

Ricoh Company Ltd

Royale Corporation

Vuzix Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the AR And VR Smart Glasses industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the AR And VR Smart Glasses industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global AR And VR Smart Glasses output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global AR And VR Smart Glasses output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s AR And VR Smart Glasses market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific AR And VR Smart Glasses market.

Market Segmentation

The global AR and VR smart glasses market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type

Optical See Through

Video See Through

By End-User

Gaming Industry

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

