CVD Equipment Market [2023-2031] Research – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

The global CVD equipment market was analyzed based on production volume, profits, and sales, covering competitive market environment and supply chain analysis.

The global CVD equipment market was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global CVD equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The business environment view, product details, and applications provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region's and market participant's contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large CVD Equipment corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The CVD Equipment industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide application of CVDs in solar panels will offer lucrative growth opportunities. Governments of various nations are focusing on the ways to boost the use of sustainable solutions. In addition, the growing popularity of solar panels to cater to the growing electricity demands of the population will fuel the growth of the global CVD equipment market.

The semiconductor industry is another driving force for the global CVD equipment market. In addition, growing technological development and rising demand for cost-efficient technology will contribute to the growth of the global CVD equipment market.

The growing demand for autonomous vehicles will escalate the growth of the CVD equipment market. On the contrary, the poisonous gases used in CVD equipment may limit the growth of the overall CVD equipment market.

Growing urbanization and rising employment rate will expand the demand for luxury products. Thus, this may upsurge the demand for CVD equipment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific CVD equipment market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to the growing production of semiconductor equipment. South Korea is considered to be one of the largest markets, which are expected to surge the demand for semiconductor equipment. In addition, the region is a hub for electronic gadgets, which is likely to upsurge the demand for CVD equipment during the study period. China is forecast to account for one of the largest markets for CVD equipment due to the growing production of electronics equipment and the growing automotive industry. Furthermore, stringent regulations by government bodies to curb vehicular pollution will offer ample growth opportunities for the CVD equipment market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a negative situation for the entire CVD equipment market. The end-user industries of CVD equipment, such as automotive and electronics, witnessed a sudden downfall in terms of revenue. Thus, it also impacted the revenue growth of the global CVD equipment market. In addition, the largest market of CVD equipment, such as China, witnessed a drastic influence of the pandemic. Due to this, the government had to impose a nationwide lockdown to control the situation. Manufacturing units were also shut down due to this. As a result, the wake of the pandemic negatively affected the global CVD equipment market.

Competitors in the Market

Lam Research Corporation

Applied Materials Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

CVD Equipment Corporation

IHI Corporation

ASM International

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

Aixtron

Veeco Instruments Inc.

UlVAC Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the CVD Equipment industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the CVD Equipment industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global CVD Equipment output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global CVD Equipment output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s CVD Equipment market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific CVD Equipment market.

Market Segmentation

The global CVD equipment market segmentation focuses on Memory, Technology, and Region.

By Memory

DRAM

NAND

Others

By Technology

Plasma Enhanced (PE) CVD

Low Pressure (LP) CVD

Metal-Organic (MO) CVD

Atmospheric Pressure (AP) CVD

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The major points covered in the table of contents:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

