Automated Waste Collection Market [2023-2031] Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

The global automated waste collection market was valued and analyzed in a 2023 research study describing the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales.

The global automated waste collection market was US$ 252 billion in 2021. The global automated waste collection market is forecast to grow to US$ 439.11 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The automated waste collection system reduces the need for extra space needed for manual waste collection and dump bins. These systems have advanced vacuum technology that automatically collects the waste through a sustainable process.

The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Automated Waste Collection corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Automated Waste Collection industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing urban population and increasing concerns related to the environment will drive the automated waste collection market forward. In addition, favorable policies by government bodies for the proper collection of garbage will benefit the overall automated waste collection market.

Favorable initiatives for the smart city will offer ample growth opportunities for the global automated waste collection market. Furthermore, growing infrastructural projects will escalate the market growth.

Rising awareness about the harmful health effects caused by improper waste management will also upsurge the demand for efficient solutions. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the automated waste collection system may limit the growth of the market.

Other factors like the growing popularity of automated waste collection systems due to their benefits, such as increased safety of collection workers, reduced noise, no aesthetic pollution, and odor problems, will also benefit the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific automated waste collection market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, owing to the construction of smart cities and the rapid development of the emerging economies. Furthermore, the rapidly growing population and rising concerns over pollution will surge the growth of the automated waste collection market.

Growing policies by government bodies will also contribute to the growth of the industry. In addition, growing awareness about the hazardous effects of garbage on health will surge the demand for effective automated waste collection. As a result, it will benefit the Asia-Pacific automated waste collection market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the pandemic, the demand for high-cost technology reduced drastically. However, the deployment of automated technology increased in the healthcare and aerospace sector. The sudden spread of the COVID-19 infection mandated the need to adopt efficient technology in order to eliminate human efforts. In addition, the significant burden on the healthcare segment also surged the demand to adopt automated technology to reduce the chances of virus transmission. As a result, the global automated waste collection industry witnessed ample growth opportunities due to the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Aerbin ApS

AMCS group

AWC Berhad

Caverion Corporation

Envac AB

Greenwave Solutions

Logiwaste AB

MariMatic Oy

Ros Roca

STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Automated Waste Collection industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Automated Waste Collection industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Automated Waste Collection output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Automated Waste Collection output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Automated Waste Collection market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Automated Waste Collection market.

Market Segmentation The global automated waste collection market segmentation focuses on Type, Operation, Application, and Region. By Type Full Vacuum System Gravity Vacuum System

Mobile By Application Airports

Hospitals

Industries

Food Markets

Sporting Stadiums

Others By Region North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The major points covered in the table of contents:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

