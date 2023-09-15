Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis

The “Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global cordless vacuum cleaner market was US$ 5,780.32 million in 2021. The global cordless vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow to US$ 12736.98 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are battery-powered vacuum cleaners that are portable and easy to use. They are embedded with lithium-ion batteries that consume less electricity.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cordless vacuum cleaners are less noisy than corded vacuum cleaners. Thus, the convenience of cordless vacuum cleaners will drive the market forward.

The growing popularity of cordless vacuum cleaners equipped with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air filters will escalate the growth of the market. This filter efficiently grabs tiny particles that are frequently missed by ordinary corded vacuum cleaners. Thus, the efficiency of cordless vacuum cleaners will escalate the growth of the global market.

Other factors like growing urbanization, rising employment rate, and busy schedules of people will drive the cordless vacuum cleaner market forward.

The growing trend of smart homes will also benefit the cordless vacuum cleaner market.

Increasing upgrades in cordless vacuum cleaners will contribute to the growth of the cordless vacuum cleaner market. For instance, Dyson unveiled two new vacuum cleaners equipped with dust-detecting laser technology in 2021. Furthermore, Roborock, a leading developer of robotic and cordless household vacuum cleaners, developed Roborock H7 in the same year. Thus, more advancements like that will gain significant traction throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cordless vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR. It is owing to the growing urbanization and rising employment rate. Furthermore, increasing the migration of people from rural to urban areas and improving standards of living will contribute to the growth of the cordless vacuum cleaner market.

The easy availability of raw materials such as polystyrene, aluminum, polypropylene, steel, and others, will offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth. These are the basic raw material used in the manufacturing of cordless vacuum cleaners. In addition, cheap labor and lower electricity costs in the region will also accelerate the growth of the Asia-Pacific cordless vacuum cleaner market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly reduced the demand for cordless vacuum cleaners from the residential sector. It is majorly due to the high cost of the technology. However, challenges associated with the manufacturing operations further restricted the growth of the cordless vacuum cleaner market.

Competitors in the Market

LG

Pro Team

Hoover

GlenDimplex

Haier

Puppyoo

SharkNinja

Stanley Black & Decker

BISSELL

TTI

Electrolux

Dyson

Miele

Neato Robotics

Oreck

Bosch

Philips

Eureka

Dirt Devil

Gtech

IRobot

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cordless vacuum cleaner market segmentation focuses on Category, Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Category

Floor

Window and Pool

Others

By Product Type

Upright

Canister

Stick

Handheld

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

