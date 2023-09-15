Open Source Vulnerability Scanner Market to top a valuation of USD 2,624.5 Million by 2032

Open source vulnerability scanner markets have seen rapid expansion due to organizations’ increasing need to secure their IT systems and applications. Open source scanners boast several benefits over commercial scanners such as lower costs, greater flexibility and a larger community of users and contributors.

According to Market.us, In 2022, the global open-source vulnerability scanner market was valued at USD 839.6 Million and it is projected to expand to USD 2,624.5 Million by 2032; rising at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032

Key Takeaways

The open source vulnerability scanner market is projected to experience compound annual growth rate 12.4% between 2023-2022.

between 2023-2022. Cloud-based segments are projected to experience the fastest compound annual compound rate growth over their forecast periods.

are projected to experience the fastest compound annual compound rate growth over their forecast periods. The North American region dominates the market with the highest revenue share of 37.4%.

the market with the Key drivers of this market include an increasing need among organizations to secure their IT systems and applications, the increased adoption of cloud computing services, and rising awareness about vulnerability management as an area of priority.

Key market barriers include an insufficient pool of qualified personnel to operate and administer open source vulnerability scanners, their complexity, and lack of integration with other security solutions.

Key market opportunities for vulnerability scanners include increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) within open source vulnerability scanners; growing interest from small- and mid-sized enterprises for vulnerability management solutions; as well as rising uptake of open source vulnerability scanners by governments worldwide.

Market Trends



Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing: Cloud computing has quickly gained in popularity in recent years due to its many advantages over traditional on-premise IT infrastructures such as scalability, flexibility and cost savings. Unfortunately however, cloud computing also poses new security threats, making applications and data vulnerable against attack from malicious attackers. Open source vulnerability scanners may help organizations mitigate such risks through regular scannings for vulnerabilities across both cloud-based infrastructure applications as well as open source vulnerability scanners available as solutions for cloud security scanning purposes.

Rising awareness of the importance of vulnerability management: Organizations are becoming more aware of the significance of vulnerability management as hackers exploit vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized entry to IT systems and data. Open source vulnerability scanners provide organizations with a way to quickly detect and prioritize vulnerabilities so that remediation efforts can begin immediately.

AI and Machine Learning in Open Source Vulnerability Scanners: AI and Machine Learning technologies are being increasingly applied in open source vulnerability scanners to enhance accuracy and efficiency, such as finding new vulnerabilities more rapidly or prioritizing existing ones to generate more accurate reports on vulnerability scan results. For instance, these techniques could identify new ones while prioritizing existing vulnerabilities as well.

Growing Demand for Vulnerability Management Solutions among SMEs: More and more small to midsized businesses are adopting vulnerability management solutions in order to protect their IT systems and data against attack. Open source vulnerability scanners offer cost-effective and flexible solutions tailored specifically for SMBs.

Government Aggregation Adopts Open Source Vulnerability Scanners Increasingly: Government entities have increasingly turned to open source vulnerability scanners as an efficient and cost-cutting way of protecting IT systems and data, due to being more cost effective and flexible than commercial solutions.

Market Segments

Based on the Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Based on Application

Network Vulnerability Scanners

Web Application Vulnerability Scanners

Based on End-User

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

Travel and Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Other End-Users

Market Key Players

Nmap Software LLC

OWASP ZAP

Greenbone Networks GmbH

Rapid7

W3af

Subgraph OS

Tenable, Inc.

Atomicorp

Sonatype, Inc.

Other Key Players

