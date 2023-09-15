2024 Taipei book fair picks Netherlands as theme country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Netherlands will be the theme country at the 2024 Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE), 400 years after the Dutch landed in Taiwan, reports said Friday (Sept. 15).

Culture Minister Shih Che (史哲) made the announcement in the Netherlands, during his first official tour of European countries. He named 1624, when the Dutch arrived to colonize Taiwan, as the year that the country began to interact with the world, CNA reported.

Shih said it was not necessary to celebrate or commemorate the event, but it was a fact that 1624 was an important year in Taiwan history. As it was the beginning of Taiwan’s contacts with the outside world, the country should become even more active in international exchanges, with culture as its important calling card, he said.

Shih added that about 200 Taiwan books had been translated into other languages in order to foster overseas awareness of the country’s culture.

The Dutch pavilion at TIBE will be the work of architectural firm MVRDV, which has already built several projects in Taiwan. Several artists and writers from the Netherlands are also expected to attend the book fair, scheduled for Feb. 20-25.