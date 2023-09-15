Las Vegas male adult dance show lands in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Thunder From Down Under," a must-see adult show in Las Vegas, has taken the stage in Taipei and runs until Sunday (Sept. 17).

Established in 1989, "Thunder From Down Under" is a top-notch dance troupe in Las Vegas thanks to rigorous training and a high turnover rate. The dancers not only have muscular bodies but also exceptional dancing skills.

The group has performed in 25 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and South Africa. In 2003, they became the first male adult show to perform in Taiwan.

The show, at Legacy Max Theater, features a 75-minute-long performance with cowboy dance routines, firefighters, superheroes, and Elvis Presley. The dancers will interact with audience members, but participation is optional.

The organizer, Mediasphere Communications, aims to challenge the conventional perception of adult shows among Taiwanese audiences. The show is not just for women, but for all genders and sexual orientations.

The Australian dance troupe has sold out all VIP tickets. A few tickets are available online.

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)