Taiwan publishes list of 1,000 pedestrian accident hotspots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Friday (Sept. 15) called for action on a list of 1,000 hotspots known for their frequent accidents involving pedestrians.

The publication of the list on its website was the latest consequence of a description of Taiwan as a “living hell” for pedestrians earlier this year. The government has since responded by raising fines, with police paying more attention at pedestrian crossings.

The publication of the list should result in local governments tabling plans for improvement by the end of November, per CNA. With additional subsidies, changes to at least 600 of the listed sites should be completed during 2024.

The number of pedestrian fatalities fell gradually during the first half of 2023, according to recent data from the MOTC. In January, 40 pedestrians died in accidents, while in June, the nationwide total was 17.

The ministry said that work to improve the other 400 locations on the list, and of other unlisted roads and crossings, should also receive the attention of local governments. Complicated projects could still be submitted to receive subsidies from 2025 to 2027, according to the MOTC.