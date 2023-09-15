Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked northeast Taiwan at 6:34 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 15), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 38.4 kilometers south of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 42.7 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 3 was reported in Nantou County and Taichung City.

An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Taipei City, Keelung City, Taitung County, Hsinchu City, Chiayi City, and Tainan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.



Peak ground acceleration map for magnitude 5.0 quake. (CWB image)