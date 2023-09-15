English soccer club Everton to be bought by American investment firm 777 Partners

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton, one of English soccer's most storied teams, will be bought by American private investment firm 777 Partners, the club said Friday.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94.1% stake in the Premier League club, which he said would secure financing to complete a state of the art stadium that is currently under construction.

“Going forward, Everton will play in a stadium that will be the envy of the Premier League and beyond,” Moshiri said.

