Banana Gun (Banana) Token is now available on BingX Trading Platform

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 September 2023 - BingX, a top copy trading crypto exchange, has listed Banana Gun on 15th September. This strategic listing underscores BingX's commitment to pioneer the crypto trading landscape by offering its users access to promising , innovative and new tokens on the market. Just six days ago, BingX made a significant announcement that captured the attention of the crypto community. BingX, a centralised exchange, revealed its strategic plans to integrate the Banana Gun project. This swift move by BingX showcased their agility and commitment to staying ahead in the evolving crypto landscape.





Banana Gun (BANANA): Unibot's Leading Competitor While the fervor around Unibot still lingers, Banana Gun has swiftly emerged as the preferred bot for many Key Opinion Leaders. Named as the fastest sniper robot for workers in the TG market, Banana Gun's rapid rise was evident.





Trading BANANA/USDT with BingX Users can now effortlessly Users can now effortlessly deposit their BANANA tokens on BingX's platform. Furthermore, spot trading for BANANA is now live, and enthusiasts can engage in trading Banana Gun.

