Squirrel electrocuted in Taiwan exploding electricity pole incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A utility pole in Sanchong District, New Taipei City, exploded and caught fire causing the death of a squirrel In the early hours of Friday (Sept. 15) morning, reported UDN.

The exploding pole frightened off two passersby who ran away. The incident resulted in a power outage for more than 1,000 households.

Firefighters were alerted and quickly arrived at the scene. They used dry powder fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said had they received a report from the fire department at 6:23 a.m. about sparks coming from an electric pole at the intersection of Darenn Street and Dazhi Street in Sanchong District.

Taipower engineers conducted emergency repairs and discovered the cause of the incident was a squirrel had triggered a lightning arrester and became stuck on it. The squirrel was electrocuted.

There was a power outage while repairs were carried out, affecting 1,141 households on Datong North Road, Section 1, Ziqiang Road, Dazhi Street, and Darenn Street. Power was fully restored by 7:08 a.m.

Power outages in Taiwan are often caused by squirrels. According to Taipower in August 2022, a squirrel accidentally touched the power lines at Kaohsiung's Gushan substation, leading to an outage that impacted 8,416 households in the Zuoying, Gushan, and Yancheng districts, as reported by Business Today.