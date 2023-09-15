Central Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake expects 24,000 swimmers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual swim across Sun Moon Lake expects 24,636 participants on Sept. 24, Nantou County Government said Friday (Sept. 15).

While the event continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, swimmers from outside Taiwan have not taken part for the past three years. This month’s edition of the Swimming Carnival, however, has seen 317 swimmers from 33 countries register, the Liberty Times reported.

The county government said it hoped the local and foreign participants would result in 50,000 travelers visiting the mountainous landlocked region in central Taiwan. The Sept. 23-24 weekend will also feature qualification contests for international sports events and a standup paddleboarding (SUP) event with 34 participants.

Organizers will pay special attention to the safety of the swimmers this year. Rescue divers, hospital medical teams, firefighters, and helicopters will be on hand to assist anyone experiencing problems during their 3,000-meter journey across the scenic lake.