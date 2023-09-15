US Mattress Imports – Taiwan Ranks 8 Largest Exporter Year To Date

The global mattress industry has witnessed significant shifts in recent years, particularly in the realm of imports to the United States. With the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on several countries, the landscape of mattress sourcing has undergone a dramatic transformation. This article delves deep into the data, revealing the nuances of these changes and the countries that have emerged as major players in the US mattress import scene.

The Impact of Duties on Mattress Imports

Antidumping and countervailing duties have been powerful tools in regulating international trade. These duties were imposed on countries like Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Serbia, Turkey, and Thailand in the recent past. China, a major player in the global mattress industry, had also been previously subjected to these duties. The effect of these impositions was immediate and profound.

For instance, China’s countervailing duties were a staggering 98%, with antidumping duties for major producers reaching an even more astounding 163%. The all-China rate was an almost inconceivable 1,732%. These duties, while assigned to factories, are paid by the importers of record. This has led to a significant increase in the cost of products for both retailers and consumers.

The Shift in Mattress Sourcing

With the imposition of these duties, there was a noticeable shift in mattress sourcing to other countries. According to a report by investment banking firm Mann Armistead & Epperson, the top 10 countries shipping mattresses to the US included Indonesia, Mexico, Taiwan, Kosovo, Spain, Canada, Vietnam, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Italy. Notably, countries like China, Cambodia, Malaysia, Serbia, and Thailand, which were previously major exporters, were absent from this list due to the heavy duties.

The data underscores the adaptability of the industry. Producers are always on the lookout for the most cost-effective production centers, whether driven by low labor costs or the absence of duties.

A Deep Dive into the Numbers

In 2021, the total mattress imports stood at $1.33 billion, a slight decrease from the $1.5 billion in 2020. However, this was an increase from the figures of 2019 and 2018, which were $1.17 billion and $1.21 billion, respectively. In 2022 a total of 13.4 million mattresses were imported into the US, despite there being 325 mattress manufacturers in the US, producing mattresses and related sleep products.

Indonesia emerged as a significant player, with its antidumping duties at a mere 2.2%. In 2021, it exported mattresses worth $357 million to the US, a substantial increase from its $169 million in 2019 and a massive leap from the $6 million in 2018.

Vietnam, despite being seventh on the list, witnessed a decline in its exports. From $348 million in 2020, its exports plummeted to $46 million in 2021, primarily due to the hefty duties of around 145% and an all-country rate of 668%. However, Vietnam found success in wood furniture shipments, with exports worth nearly $5.8 billion.

Mexico, too, saw a surge in its exports. With $283 million in shipments in 2021, it more than doubled its 2020 figure of $111 million. Taiwan followed suit, with its exports growing from $31 million in 2020 to $158 million in 2021.

Other countries like Kosovo, Spain, Canada, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Italy also made significant contributions to the US mattress imports, with figures ranging from $31 million to $93 million. Except for Turkey, which saw a decline, all these countries experienced growth in their exports.

Mattress imports into the US, year-to-date

Here are the mattress imports by value into the US, year to date, as reported on ustradenumbers.com

China $1.1 billion, 2. Mexico $346.6 million 3. Indonesia $188.5 million, 4. India $175.6 million, 5. Pakistan $70.6 million, 6. Kosovo $56.1 million, 7. Vietnam $55.5 million, 8. Taiwan $54.6 million, 9. Myanmar (Burma) $50.6 million, 10. Canada $46.2 million.

Emerging Players in the Mattress Industry

The data reveals an interesting trend: countries that were previously not on the radar for bedding production are now emerging as significant players. Their growth as non-duty countries is a testament to the evolving nature of global sourcing. As these countries continue to grow in importance, they might also become significant players in other product categories.

The US mattress import landscape is a dynamic one, shaped by various factors, including international duties and global sourcing strategies. As the industry continues to adapt to these changes, it will be interesting to see which countries emerge as the dominant players in the coming years.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Trends in Mattress Imports

In recent years, there’s been a growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness in the mattress industry. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases, leading to a demand for mattresses made from organic, recycled, or sustainable materials. This trend is also influencing the import landscape. Countries that prioritize green manufacturing processes and sustainable sourcing are gaining an edge in the US market. For instance, the best latex mattresses, made from sustainable rubber tree plantations or those made with organic cotton covers are seeing a surge in popularity. As the global push for sustainability intensifies, it’s likely that eco-friendly mattress imports will continue to rise, reshaping the industry’s future.

