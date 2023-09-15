Taiwan slams China for claiming UN representation over nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York on Thursday (Sept. 14) hit back at China’s permanent representative to the U.N., Zhang Jun (張軍), who recently claimed Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan and linked U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 with the “one China” principle.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent democratic country and has never been a part of the People's Republic of China, TECO said in a statement.

"The fact that democratic Taiwan and authoritarian China are not subject to each other's authority is an internationally recognized objective reality and the current status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” TECO said. Only the Taiwan government has the right to represent the 23 million Taiwanese in international forums like the U.N., it said.

The office pointed out that the resolution only addressed the issue of representation of China at the U.N. and did not grant the People's Republic of China representation for Taiwanese within the U.N. system. TECO accused China of associating the resolution with the “one China” principle to create the false impression that Taiwan is a part of China, in an attempt to cover up its military provocations in the Taiwan Strait. Such a move is “deplorable,” it said.

Taiwan seeks meaningful participation in the U.N. system and contributing to the international community is the hope and consensus of its people, TECO said. China's deception at the U.N. deprives Taiwan of its rights to participate and contribute to the international community and is in violation of the organization’s principle of universality and the spirit of leaving no one behind, the office said. “We strongly condemn these actions,” it added.

The response comes days ahead of the U.N. General Debate, which lasts from Sept. 19-26. Taiwan has ramped up its campaign to participate in the organization, garnering more vocal support in recent years, including the U.S. and many European countries.