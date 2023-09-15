Alexa
KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih will not ask US to commit to defending Taiwan

Hou's spokesperson Huang Tzu-che offers clarification on position after confusion

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/15 17:19
Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih during his visit to the U.S. on Sept. 14, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Tzu-che (黃子哲), the spokesperson for Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih's campaign office (侯友宜) said on Friday (Sept. 15) that Hou will not ask the U.S. government to confirm its commitment to defending Taiwan, per CNA.

Hou is on an eight-day visit to the U.S. where he will meet congressional members and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) chair. Huang’s clarification comes after the Financial Times (FT) published an article with the headline "Taiwan opposition candidate (Hou Yu-ih) to push the US for clarity on defense commitments.”

Huang explained that FT reporter Kathrin Hille had invited Hou to visit a night market, where she asked him if he believed the United States would send troops to assist in Taiwan's defense. Huang said that Hou joked that he wasn't sure who he should ask about that, but he might ask his American friends.

Huang said Hou had a casual conversation with Hille in a noisy night market. He said a formal discussion at another time would be more appropriate.

Huang emphasized that Hou will not be asking the U.S. government to make a statement on the deployment of troops for Taiwan's defense during his visit to the U.S. He added that he hoped there would be no further misunderstandings in this regard.

This refers to Hille's article that quotes Hou as saying, “I will ask them directly, the U.S. officials, the people from the American Insititute in Taiwan … what their attitude is in supporting us and how far that goes.”

Hille wrote the U.S. is legally obligated to help Taiwan defend itself, but maintains its policy of strategic ambiguity. She added that U.S. President Joe Biden has on four occasions said the U.S. would defend Taiwan against an unprovoked Chinese attack.
Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜)
Financial Times
American Institute in Taiwan
strategic ambiguity
defending Taiwan
Biden Administration
KMT

