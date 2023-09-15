Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/15 16:05
Bharat Mandapam Convention Center, the dinner venue for G20 leaders, is seen illuminated during the summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 202...
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire that razes through a peatland field in Ogan Ilir South Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Indonesi...
A worker clears water on a flooded street following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rain pouring onto Hong Kong and southern Chi...
Aylanna Brown from the U.S. poses for photographers outside of the venue for the Seoul Fashion Week in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Fash...
Men chat by the banks of the Jhelum river in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Hindu devotee gestures respectfully towards a clay idol of elephant headed Hindu god Ganesh as he transports the same in a passenger train for worsh...
Kashmiri Muslim brides sit during a mass wedding event in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Sept 10, 2023. Mass weddings in India are organ...
A devotee prays as she watches a parade carrying idols of Buddha during the Pancha Dan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Pancha D...
Stray dogs walk across a street in the morning in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, sends off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after their...
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responds as Russian President Vladimir Putin sends him off from...
A Tibetan monk walks into the Sangpiling Monastery in Xiangcheng county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwestern China's Sichuan province,...

Bharat Mandapam Convention Center, the dinner venue for G20 leaders, is seen illuminated during the summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 202...

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire that razes through a peatland field in Ogan Ilir South Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Indonesi...

A worker clears water on a flooded street following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rain pouring onto Hong Kong and southern Chi...

Aylanna Brown from the U.S. poses for photographers outside of the venue for the Seoul Fashion Week in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Fash...

Men chat by the banks of the Jhelum river in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

A Hindu devotee gestures respectfully towards a clay idol of elephant headed Hindu god Ganesh as he transports the same in a passenger train for worsh...

Kashmiri Muslim brides sit during a mass wedding event in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Sept 10, 2023. Mass weddings in India are organ...

A devotee prays as she watches a parade carrying idols of Buddha during the Pancha Dan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Pancha D...

Stray dogs walk across a street in the morning in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, sends off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after their...

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responds as Russian President Vladimir Putin sends him off from...

A Tibetan monk walks into the Sangpiling Monastery in Xiangcheng county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwestern China's Sichuan province,...

Sept. 8-14, 2023

Leaders of the Group of 20 countries met in India. A fire burns on Sumatra Island in Indonesia. Rain causes flooding in Hong Kong. Devotees travel for the Ganesh Chaturti festival in India. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Vladimir Putin on a trip to Russia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com