Video shows Taiwan's Land Sword II air defense system in action

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video of Taiwan's domestically-developed Land Sword II (陸劍二) air defense system was featured at a major Taiwan defense expo on Thursday (Sept. 14).

After a four-year break, the biennial Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Expo (TADTE) returned to Taiwan at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 on Thursday. Among the weapons systems demonstrated at the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology (NCSIST) was the Land Sword II surface-to-air missile system, reported Liberty Times.

A video presented at the conference demonstrated the entire engagement and disengagement process of a Land Sword II combat unit. The entire process can be completed in just a few minutes, enabling the unit to quickly leave the scene, significantly improving the survival rate of equipment and personnel, and maintaining the military's comprehensive air defense network.

As can be seen in the video, the Land Sword II combat team consists of one mobile radar vehicle, one engagement control station, one missile launch vehicle, and one ammunition transport vehicle. In actual combat, the missile launch unit actually includes four to five vehicles.

The engagement process shown in the video includes a series of actions such as target detection, radar warning, target information processing, engagement assignment, and target interception, all to be carried out after the system's deployment actions are completed.

Among these actions, the radar vehicle searches for threat targets and identifies friend from foe, and then tracks the targets and transmits this information to the engagement control station. The engagement control station then prioritizes threats among various targets, and assigns targets to each missile launch vehicle.

In the video, after the missiles were launched, the personnel immediately stowed the equipment, got into the vehicle, and left. The entire engagement process only took a few minutes.

The Land Sword II air defense missile system has an effective range of approximately 15 km. It can be combined with the Stinger man-portable air-defense system and the Avenger air defense system to address gaps in air defenses and achieve a "layered interception" effect.