AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/15 15:06
A volunteer helps salvage furniture from homes which were damaged by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Wednesday,...
People observe the wreckage that was caused by earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/M...
A woman tries to recover some of her possessions from her home which was damaged by an earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakech, Moroc...
People and dogs dig through the rubble of a home that was damaged by an earthquake, in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Se...
Tourists walk across a bridge, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A woman and a child sleep outside the Lampedusa's migrant reception center, Sicily, early Thursday Sept. 14, 2023. The reception center in Italy's sou...
Protesters hold independence flags during a demonstration to celebrate the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The tradi...
Olha Prosunko, mother of Bahir Prosunko, hugs her son during the funeral in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighteen-year-old Bahir ...
Tatiana Burchik, center, mother of Ukrainian soldier Vadym "Gagarin" Belov says her last goodbyes to her son near his coffin at a cemetery in Polonne,...
A woman walks past a poster featuring the painting of Caravaggio's "The Supper at Emmaus" outside the National Gallery, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 13...
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, to learn about ho...
Bavarian herdsmen drive their beasts on a road during the return of the cattle from the summer pastures in the mountains near Oberstdorf, Germany, Wed...
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex walk on a court at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 20...
A woman with a child walks at the terrace of the Museum of Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean in Marseille, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 20...
Italy's Wilfried Gnonto, left, is fouled by Ukraine's Yukhym Konoplia during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and Ukraine a...
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot off the bowling of New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson during the One Day International cricket match between England and Ne...
Tabib Boaz from Israel plays a ball during the table tennis competition of the 6th Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. T...

Sept. 8-14, 2023

Protesters celebrate the Catalan National Day in Barcelona. Rescuers search for survivors after a deadly earthquake in Morocco. Thousands of migrants arrive to Lampedusa on small, unseaworthy boats. In sports, Italy faces Ukraine in their qualifying soccer match for the Euro 2024.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.

