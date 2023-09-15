Taiwan's Hou Yu-ih kicks off US trip in New York

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) arrived in New York on Friday night (Sept. 15).

He was greeted by James Lee (李光章), the New York Taipei Economic and Cultural Office director, Alexander Huang (黃介正), Director of the KMT Eastern Region Office, and approximately 100 local Taiwanese.

Hou, who is the mayor of New Taipei City, is on an eight-day trip in the U.S., during which he will visit New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. He is slated to meet with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) officials at their D.C. headquarters, as well as U.S. lawmakers.

Additionally, he has been invited to deliver speeches and participate in discussions at four think tanks in New York and D.C. Upon his arrival, Hou tweeted that he was “excited to meet both new & old friends,” including AIT Chair Laura Rosenberger.

Hou said he was on a mission to bolster Taiwan-U.S. relations, promote democracy, and share his views on creating “a better future in the Indo-Pacific.”

In response to his arrival, Rosenberger replied in a tweet “the AIT welcomes New Taipei City Mayor Hou to the United States.” “I look forward to meeting you during your visit to the Washington, D.C. area,” she added.

Hou previously met with Rosenberger in June, where the two discussed how the U.S. could strengthen its ties with Taiwan.