Taiwan vice presidential choice plans to renounce US citizenship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) vice presidential running mate, actress Tammy Lai (賴佩霞), will have to give up her United States citizenship on Nov. 24 at the latest if she wants to register as a candidate, reports said Friday (Sept. 15).

Gou unveiled his selection of Lai at a news conference Thursday (Sept. 14) morning. At the time, it was not clear the entertainer and life coach also held a U.S. passport.

According to Taiwan law, candidates for political office are not allowed to hold dual nationality. In Lai’s case, the procedure for giving up her U.S. passport would have to be completed on Nov. 24 at the latest, per CNA.

Since Gou does not have the backing of a political party, he also faces the hurdle of collecting more than 289,000 valid endorsements from members of the public before he can register. If he succeeds, registration as a presidential candidate is possible between Nov. 20-24, followed by a review by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), renouncing U.S. citizenship includes an application procedure in Taiwan with a fee of US$2,350 (NT$75,000), followed by a Department of State review lasting between three and six months. AIT noted it did not have the ability to expedite the renunciation application.

A Gou campaign spokesperson said Thursday that Lai would be consulting attorneys to start the procedure.