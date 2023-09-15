Powering the APAC Marine Battery Market: Trends and Opportunities 2031

Introduction

The APAC marine battery market exhibited remarkable growth in 2021, with a market value of USD 123.9 million. It is anticipated to surge significantly, reaching USD 1017.1 million by 2027, projecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.1% during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the increasing demand for fully electric propulsion, growing awareness of solid-state batteries, and the need for enhanced power and range in large ships, especially in developed nations.

Navigating the Seas of Trade

International seaborne trade volume, as reported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), reached a staggering 10.7 billion tons in 2020. Maritime shipping remains the primary mode for transporting goods over long distances. This continued reliance on maritime trade is a key driver for market growth, despite certain challenges associated with flow batteries.

Growth Influencers

1. Increasing Awareness of Fully Electric Ships

The awareness of fully electric ships is on the rise across Asian countries. For instance, in November 2020, Wärtsilä secured a contract to supply engines and various electric solutions for two new ferries being constructed in China. Such initiatives indirectly boost the sales of marine batteries in these regions.

2. Rising Demand for Marine Freight Transportation Vessels

The seaborne trade sector has experienced significant growth and is expected to see high demand in the coming years. According to the ITF Transport Outlook by The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), maritime transport is projected to handle 70% of total freight transportation by 2030. The increase in marine freight transportation is a response to growing traffic congestion in trade lanes within the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Segmentation

The APAC marine battery market can be segmented based on various criteria:

By Propulsion Type

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Conventional

The hybrid segment dominated with a substantial 40% market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The fully electric segment is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 54%.

By Battery Function

Starting Batteries

Deep-Cycle Batteries

Dual-Purpose Batteries

The dual-purpose batteries segment is estimated to exceed USD 100 million in revenue by 2023.

By Battery Design

Solid-State Batteries

Flow Batteries

Solid-state batteries are gaining significant traction in recent years. Flow batteries, on the other hand, face challenges due to their low energy density and high electrolyte costs, limiting their applications.

By Application

Commercial

Defence

The commercial segment is projected to surpass USD 250 million in revenue by 2023.

By Battery Type

Lead-Acid

Lithium

Fuel Cell

Lead-acid batteries accounted for the largest market share, surpassing 55% in 2021.

By Ship Power

<75 KW

75–150 KW

150–745 KW

745–7,560 KW

>7,560 KW

The >7,560 KW segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for over 40% of the market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027.

By Ship Range

<50 KM

50–100 KM

100–1,000 KM

>1,000 KM

The 100–1,000 KM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 55.1%. The >1,000 KM segment represents a significant opportunity, exceeding USD 600 million between 2021 and 2027.

Country Overview

In terms of countries, the Asia-Pacific marine battery market is segmented into China, India, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China’s market held the largest share, accounting for over 40% in 2021. Additionally, the Southeast Asian marine battery industry is poised to cross the USD 100 million revenue mark in 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the APAC marine battery market include Corvus Energy, Akasol AG, Siemens, EST-Floattech, Spear Power Systems, Sterling PBES Energy Solutions, Echandia Marine, Furukawa Battery Solutions, Exide Technologies, Craftsman Marine, Power Tech System, Lithium Werks, Kokam Co. Ltd., XALT Energy, Toshiba Corporation, Ever Exceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Lifeline Batteries, U.S. Battery, Saft, Leclanche, Forsee Power, among others. These market players are actively investing in research, forming strategic agreements, and launching innovative products to attract customers and gain a competitive edge.

For example, in September 2019, Akasol expanded its collaboration with battery manufacturer Samsung SDI to supply lithium-ion battery cells and modules to global commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Conclusion

The APAC marine battery market is riding the wave of significant growth, driven by factors like the shift toward fully electric ships, rising demand for marine freight transportation, and the need for enhanced energy solutions in the maritime sector. Despite challenges related to flow batteries, the market is poised for substantial expansion. Key industry players are capitalizing on this growth through research, partnerships, and product innovation, ensuring a bright and dynamic future for the APAC marine battery market.

