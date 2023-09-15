Harmonizing Sound: Exploring the Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2031

Introduction

In 2021, the global automotive premium audio system market resonated with a market value of USD 11,317.6 million. Projections indicate that by 2027, this symphonic industry will crescendo to reach USD 20,052.3 million, demonstrating a harmonious Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.

A Symphony on Wheels

The automotive premium audio system, an orchestra of bespoke speakers and digital surround systems, graces vehicles with an immersive auditory experience. The number of speakers varies by model, each efficiently delivering sound with twice the energy consumption. An auto volume system fine-tunes audio levels when transitioning between artists and recordings.

The industry’s steady growth is attributed to the increased adoption of premium audio systems, rising demand, and strategic investments by key players. For example, in September 2018, Pioneer, a Japanese car audio and entertainment system manufacturer, explored the possibility of establishing a manufacturing facility in India to cater to the rapidly expanding automobile market. The aim was to supply audio systems directly to vehicle manufacturers as factory fitments. However, the high cost of premium audio systems acts as a minor hurdle in the market’s growth.

Factors Fostering Growth

1. Increasing Commute Times Due to Traffic Congestion

Modernization and urbanization have disrupted traffic routines in developed regions, leading to increased commuting times. Research by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute revealed that the average American commuter spent an extra 54 hours annually stuck in traffic delays. In the 15 most congested cities, commuters endured an average of 83 hours in traffic in 2017. In Los Angeles, the most congested metro area, traffic congestion consumed an astonishing 119 hours on average in 2017. These prolonged commutes amplify the demand for premium audio systems, providing a soothing respite during tedious journeys.

2. Technological Advancements in Premium Audio Systems

Prominent players are making substantial investments in the development of automotive premium audio systems, fueling market growth. In September 2021, Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, expanded its aftermarket car solutions by introducing the JBL Club 605 CSQ car speaker system and JBL Celebrity 100, a Bluetooth-enabled car multimedia player in India. These entertainment systems, priced at an introductory rate of INR 5,490, are available at various car retailers across India. Similarly, in September 2019, HARMAN International and Milan-based Garage Italia, specialists in customizing vehicles, joined forces to integrate JBL sound into Garage Italia’s custom-designed cars. As part of this collaboration, Garage Italia incorporated JBL’s portfolio of car aftermarket and consumer audio solutions to create unique sound experiences. Such innovations contribute significantly to market growth.

Segmentation

The global automotive premium audio system market is segmented based on several criteria:

By Type

8 Speakers

12 Speakers

18 Speakers

More than 24 Speakers

The 12 speakers segment presents an opportunity exceeding USD 2,500 million between 2021 and 2027. In contrast, the 18 speakers segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period.

By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate of 10%, driven by the increasing integration of premium audio systems in passenger vehicles.

Regional Overview

The global automotive premium audio system market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific : This region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, surpassing 55% in 2021, owing to the presence of key automobile audio system manufacturers.

: This region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, surpassing 55% in 2021, owing to the presence of key automobile audio system manufacturers. North America and Europe : These markets are set to experience steady growth.

: These markets are set to experience steady growth. Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Anticipate considerable growth in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global automotive premium audio system market include Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Clarion Co. Ltd., Bang & Olufsen, Dynaudio, Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation, Harman International, Blaupunkt, Meridian Audio, Boston Acoustics, Burmester Audiosysteme, JBL, Bowers & Wilkins, among others. The top five players collectively account for approximately 60% of the market share. These market leaders engage in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in November 2020, Bang & Olufsen partnered with TechData to expand its premium range of audio products, including portable smart home speakers compatible with Google Assistant, for European customers.

Conclusion

The global automotive premium audio system market is harmoniously progressing, driven by factors such as the growing awareness of sound quality, rising commute times due to traffic congestion, and the continuous innovation in audio technology. While cost remains a minor challenge, leading players are orchestrating investments and innovations to ensure that the symphony of premium audio systems continues to delight drivers and passengers alike. The future of the automotive premium audio system market promises to be a harmonious journey of innovation and growth.

