Unveiling the Dynamics of the Global Linear Vibration Motor Market 2031

Introduction

The global linear vibration motor market, valued at USD 1,397.8 million in 2020, is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a market value of USD 2,498.0 million by 2027. This market is expected to experience a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period. Linear vibration motors, also known as linear resonant actuators, are precision vibration devices capable of generating oscillating forces along a single axis. The market’s upward trajectory is attributed to the increasing adoption of smart wearables, the growing prevalence of smartphones, and the high demand for gaming devices. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives like eccentric rotating mass (ERM) vibration motors may impede market growth.

Key Growth Drivers

1. Continued Adoption of Smart Wearables

The manufacturing of smart wearables relies on linear vibration motors, making them indispensable in this sector. Moreover, linear vibration motors are a crucial component in smartphone production. The global surge in smartphone adoption is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, technological advancements by market players are leading to increased adoption of smart wearables. Notably, the number of connected wearable devices is projected to exceed 1.1 billion in 2022, as the world transitions from 4G to 5G. These factors collectively contribute to the buoyancy of the market.

Segmentation Overview

The global linear vibration motor market is segmented based on product types and applications.

By Product Type

– Moving Magnet Type

– Moving Iron Type

– Moving Coil Type

The moving magnet type is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of value, owing to its surging demand across various industries. The moving iron type segment is expected to exhibit a notable CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By Applications

– Cellphones

– Loudspeakers

– Game Devices

– Others

Cellphones are projected to account for the largest share, constituting 60% of the market by value, due to the escalating global demand for cellphones. The game device segment is poised to reach a market volume of approximately 234 million units by 2027, fueled by the growing popularity of gaming devices worldwide.

Regional Overview

The global linear vibration motor market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to command the largest volume share, approximately 63%, owing to the presence of major market players and the increasing demand for linear vibration motors. South America is anticipated to surpass a market volume of 127.9 million units by 2027. North America and Europe are also projected to experience significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global linear vibration motor market include Nidec Corporation, AAC Technologies, Samsung, KOTL, Sanyo, DMEGC, JAHWA, Baolong Electronic Groups, Tekceleo, NPF Motor, Oriental Motor, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd, Saideep Technology, and Erbessd Instruments Technologies Inc, among others.

Collectively, these seven major players hold approximately 63% of the market share. These market participants actively engage in partnerships, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to fortify their market presence. For instance, in April 2020, Nidec Corporation entered into an agreement with Secop Austria GmbH to acquire its Delta production line, facilitated by its subsidiary, Nidec Global Appliance S.r.l, based in Italy, and its Austrian counterpart.

Conclusion

The global linear vibration motor market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by the increasing adoption of smart wearables, surging smartphone demand, and the popularity of gaming devices. Despite the presence of low-cost alternatives, the market is expected to thrive. As major players invest in technological advancements and innovation, the market promises a future marked by progress, efficiency, and expansion.

