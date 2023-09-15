Navigating the Global Single Board Computer Market 2023-2031

Introduction

The global single board computer market achieved a valuation of approximately USD 2,786.5 million in 2020 and is on course to reach USD 4,798.9 million by 2027, projecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Single board computers encompass complete embedded computer systems, consolidated onto a single board. These boards feature microprocessors with RAM, input/output controllers, and all other essential components necessary to construct a computer. The escalating demand for industrial automation and the need for compact components across diverse industries are pivotal factors driving the demand for single board computers.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS162

The single board computer market exhibits moderate fragmentation, with both international and local players operating in various regions. This composition results in moderate market competition. Market participants are actively focusing on new product development to cater to the specific requirements of their clientele.

Key Growth Influencers

1. Increasing Industrial Automation Driving Market Growth

A significant driver behind the rising demand for single board computers is the burgeoning trend of industrial automation. These computers play a crucial role in industrial automation, primarily for process control and discrete manufacturing in production facilities. The integration of technologies such as robotics, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), and others has led to increased automation in industries. This trend not only enhances productivity and efficiency but also reduces overall manufacturing costs. Consequently, industrial automation is witnessing rapid growth globally, thereby fueling the demand for single board computers.

2. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Market

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a temporary slowdown in the single board computer market. It led to temporary shutdowns of production and manufacturing activities worldwide, causing factory closures, supply chain disruptions, and a slump in demand for various goods across industries. Moreover, increased trade barriers in several countries further hindered manufacturing activities, significantly affecting the demand for single board computers.

Segments Overview

The global single board computer market is categorized into components, processors, installed RAM, packaging, application, and end-users.

By Component

– Solution

– Service

System Integration

Customization

After Sales

Based on components, the solution segment dominated the single board computer market in 2020, accounting for nearly 75% of the market share. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the service segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the same period.

By Processors

– ARM

– AMD

– Celeron

– RabbitCore

– X86

– Atom

– PowerPC

– Others

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS162

In terms of processors, the X86 segment is expected to capture the largest share in 2020, representing around 37% of the single board computer market. Conversely, the RabbitCore segment is poised to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By Installed RAM

– < 2GB

– 2-8 GB

– 8-24 GB

– 24-128 GB

– 128-512 GB

– 512 GB

The 24-128 GB segment of installed RAM is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In contrast, the 8-24 GB segment dominated the market in 2020, with the largest share of approximately 37%.

By Packaging

– Box/Bulk

– Tray

By Application

– Test & Measurement

– Communication

– Data Processing

– Research

– Others

The data processing segment is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 807 million by 2024, emerging as a significant application in the single board computer market.

By End User

– Industrial Automation

– Aerospace & Defense

– Transportation

– Medical

– Entertainment

– Others

The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the single board computer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

North America is the dominant region in the global single board computer market, primarily due to increased spending on industrial automation and a high adoption rate of advanced technology. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include AAEON Electronics, Inc., ABACO SYSTEMS, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., American Portwell Technology, Inc., ARBOR Technology, Arm Limited, Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Curtiss Wright Corporation, Digi Key Electronics, Emerson Electric Co., Eurotech, EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited, General Electric Company, IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corporation, Kontron, LeMaker, Mercury Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Raspberry Pi, Trenton Systems, Inc., and others. The top 11 players in the market collectively accounted for nearly 69% of the market share in 2020. Market participants are making significant efforts to introduce new features to their existing offerings to cater to the specific needs of different industries.

Conclusion

The global single board computer market is on a growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for industrial automation and the need for compact components across various industries. However, the market faced temporary disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, with continuous technological advancements and innovative solutions, the market is expected to thrive, offering enhanced efficiency, progress, and expansion.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS162

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS162

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us