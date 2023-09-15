TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has launched a collectible limited-edition travel pass that allows holders to visit two selected tourist attractions in Taipei and Taoyuan.

The “Come Together Fun Pass” features rabbits and other animals inspired by "Alice in Wonderland." It can be used as an admission ticket to two out of nine tourist spots in the two cities, according to the Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT).

It also serves as an EasyCard that can be topped up. Early birds who purchase the smartcard between Sept. 14-28 will receive a free EasyCard with a different rabbit-themed design and color pairings.

Customers can choose to visit one of the four cultural sites and one of the five recreational venues. They include: Taipei Music Center - Cultural Cube, Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei, National Taiwan Museum Railway Departmental Park, Taiwan Hakka Tea Culture Museum, Puxin Ranch, Maokong Gondola (One-Way Ticket), National Taiwan Science Education Center Permanent Exhibition, Taipei Astronomy Museum + Cosmic Adventure Car, and Taipei Zoo.

The pass costs NT$360 (US$11.27), with 5,000 sets available. Trips to the two selected venues must be redeemed by Feb. 29, 2024, said the tourism agency.

The program is part of the Taipei Fun Pass scheme, which promotes travel to the four northern Taiwan cities－Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan－with various options for itineraries.

Visit the websites of Come Together Fun Pass and Taipei Fun Pass for more information.



Taipei rolls out ‘Come Together’ travel pass. (Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism photos)