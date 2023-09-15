Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/09/15 12:09
An Indigenous model wears a creation from Indigenous designers during a fashion event, as part of the Third March of Indigenous Women, to claim women'...
Eliana Rodríguez holds a photograph of herself with her daughter Yelena Monroy, at her home in La Serena, Chile, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The photograph...
The architectural attraction 'Cruise of the Andes', decorated with symbols of the Tiwanakota and Inca cultures, towers over El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, ...
A humpback whale surfaces in the waters of Bahía Solano, Colombia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Every year the Colombian population of Bahía Solano welcome...
Musicians perform during a procession honoring Cuba's patron saint, the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, on her feast day in Havana, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023....
Artist Sergio Díaz holds up a piece of his Money Art; the backdrop a U.S. dollar bill and an Argentine 500-peso note, featuring George Washington hold...
Mosquitoes lay eggs inside the World Mosquito Program's factory, in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Scientists are breeding the mosquitoe...
A butcher shoulders a full cow carcass, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, early Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The body of Fernando García Fernández, the representative of Mexico's Attorney General's office in the southern state of Guerrero, lies covered by a w...
A couple dances a "Cueca", during celebrations in favor of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, marking the 50th anniversary of a military coup led by Pinochet, nea...
Agents from the Attorney General's office raid a temporary electoral facility in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Guatemalan President-elect B...
Pachuca's Jenni Hermoso walks on the pitch at the end of a Mexican Women's soccer league match at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico, Sunda...

Sept. 8-14, 2023

Scientists in Colombia are breeding mosquitoes to fight dengue fever, Chileans marked the 50 year anniversary of a coup that ushered in a brutal military dictatorship, forward Jenni Hermoso, who has accused now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales of sexual assault, returned to Mexico to rejoin her soccer club in Pachuca.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

