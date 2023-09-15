Taiwan donates US$1 million to Libya following severe flooding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it will donate US$1 million (NT$31.95 million) to the Libyan government, following the severe flooding caused by Storm Daniel.

The ministry said it instructed its representative office in Jordan, which is responsible for Libya affairs, to express condolences on behalf of the Taiwan government and Taiwanese to the Libyan Embassy in Jordan. Although Taiwan and Libya do not have official diplomatic relations and do not currently have representative offices in each other's countries, MOFA said it would make the donation out of humanitarian concern over the increasing number of flood victims.

The money will go toward helping those affected by the flood in resettlement, recovery, and reconstruction efforts, MOFA said. Libyans will hopefully be able to rebuild their homes and return to normal life as soon as possible, the ministry added.

The storm hit northeastern Libya between Sept. 10-11, bringing historic levels of rainfall and resulting in severe flooding in cities such as Derna and Benghazi. So far, there have been at least 11,300 deaths confirmed.