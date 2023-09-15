Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week, US media are reporting.

It comes as Congress debates fresh aid for Ukraine worth a potential $21 billion (€19.7 billion), and a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $1 billion aid package.

Elsewhere, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for unity on Ukraine during her trip to the US.

Here are more headlines concerning Russia's War in Ukraine on Friday, September 15.

US sanctions another 150 Putin supporters

The United States has added 150 more people and companies that support Russian President Vladimir Putin to its list of sanctions, the US Departments of State and Treasury has said.

The aim is to "target Russia's military supply chains and deprive Putin of the equipment, technology, and services he needs to wage his barbaric war on Ukraine," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Big Russian engineering companies, metallurgy and mining groups were on the sanctions list. Gazpromstroy — which is the construction group of the gas giant Gazprom — is also new on the list, along with Russia's second largest diamond company AGD Diamonds.

Aiming directly at the Russian industry, the list included wagon manufacturer Transmash, carmakers Avtovaz and Moskvich and aircraft engine manufacturer Soyuz in Moscow.

Two Turkish firms that are seen as providing parts for drone construction in Russia were also sanctioned.

In US, Baerbock urges 'unity' on Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday urged for unity on Ukraine during her trip to the US.

"Putin is fighting also democracies worldwide, and therefore we have to stand united. We are stronger than this brutal aggression of Putin," she told US broadcaster Fox News after holding talks with Republican members of Congress in Washington.

On being asked how the conflict could end, the German politician said:

"With liberty and peace in Ukraine. And we will support Ukraine as long as it takes."

Baerbock is set to meet her US counterpart Antony Blinken for talks in Washington on Friday.

Earlier this week, she made a surprise trip to Kyiv , where she praised Ukraine's "courage and determination."

Ukrainian troops inflict casualties in south, press on in east

Ukraine’s soldiers continued to press on in a testing bid to recapture territory near the Russian-held city of Bakhmut, senior military officials have said.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, said Kyiv's troops were making gains around three villages south of Bakhmut, including Andriivka.

"Progress has been made there," she said on Telegram.

Russian forces had captured Bakhmut in May following battles that went on for months and left the eastern city devastated.

Maliar said Russian troops had sustained "significant losses" in attacks on key towns on the southern front, where Ukraine has been focused on capturing villages in a campaign towards the Sea of Azov.

The Russian casualties, Maliar said, had "significantly reduced their ability to defend themselves."

Zelenskyy to meet Biden at the White House

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House next week, officials have told various US media outlets.

Zelenskyy is set to visit the US during the United Nations General Assembly.

He previously visited Washington in December last year, in his first overseas trip since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In a speech to Congress at the time, he urged Americans to view aid for Ukraine not as "charity," but an as an "investment" in global security and democracy.

The latest trip, however, comes as Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding. Biden has sought a package of $13 billion in additional military aid and $8 billion for humanitarian support.

But some Republican lawmakers have been pushing for spending cuts, and specifically, a stop to further money to Ukraine.

