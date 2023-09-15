Alexa
Jeremy Lin to play with brother for New Taipei Kings

Lin's lifelong dream of playing with brother comes true

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/15 11:43
Jeremy Lin (left) and Joseph Lin seen in poster for New Taipei Kings. (Instagram, Jeremy Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin (林書豪) announced on Thursday night (Sept. 14) that he will be returning to Taiwan to realize his dream of playing on the same team with his brother, Joseph Lin (林書緯).

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old Lin thanked his previous team the Kaohsiung 17 LIVE Steelers for "giving me some of my best times and memories as a basketball player." Lin said that he will forever cherish the "short, but amazing time we had together."

Lin wrote that after many months of consideration, he has decided to join his brother's team, the P.League+'s (PLG) New Taipei Kings. He described the decision as a "dream come true" as he and his brother have hoped to play together on the same professional team "our whole lives."

Joseph Lin (left) guards Jeremy Lin during PLG game on Feb. 28. (CNA photo)

He thanked his fans and expressed his anticipation about the season opener as he nears his 14th year as a professional. Attached to the post is a photo of the two Lin brothers in New Taipei Kings uniforms with Jeremy sporting a jersey with the No. 7 and Joseph No. 1.

Lin joined the Kaohsiung 17 Live Steelers at the beginning of this year, setting off what Taiwanese media dubbed "Linsanity 2.0." He played 19 games in the first season, averaging 26.32 points, 8.47 rebounds, and 8.89 assists per game, and broke the PLG's single-game assist record with 16 in April.

During the season, he set a triple-double record of three consecutive games and won the weekly MVP award for seven consecutive weeks. He led the Steelers in climbing out of the bottom of the standings and came close to making it to the playoffs.

Shirly Lin (center) stands with sons as she wears jersey that supports both teams. (CNA photo)

Lin became the most high-profile free agent in Taiwan during the offseason. His tremendous popularity and skills have made many teams eager to sign him.
