Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Court upholds NT$600,000 fine against Taiwan broadcaster CTiTV

Network fined in 2022 for failing to fact-check guest's comments

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/15 11:41
CTiTV's appeal has been rejected by Taiwan's Supreme Administrative Court. (Wikimedia Commons, Solomon203 photo)

CTiTV's appeal has been rejected by Taiwan's Supreme Administrative Court. (Wikimedia Commons, Solomon203 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cable TV network Chung Tien Television (CTiTV) has lost its second appeal against a fine it received for failing to fact check content before it was broadcast.

The network was fined NT$600,000 (US$18,767) in 2020 by the National Communications Commission (NCC) for broadcasting inaccurate information delivered by guests on a news program, per CNA. CTiTV has already failed to have the penalty overturned once, and on Thursday (Sept. 15) it failed again after the Supreme Administrative Court upheld the fine.

In 2020 the NCC revoked the broadcasting license of CTiTV’s news channel after “repeated violations of regulations and the failure of its internal discipline and control mechanisms.” In April a Taipei court ruled that the NCC’s decision was illegal and that the network’s case must be reassessed.

CTiTV has been at the center of numerous controversies in the past, relating to its pro-China stance and frequent NCC violations. CTiTV is owned by Taiwan’s Want Want food manufacturing company, which is believed to be closely linked to China’s ruling party.
CTiTV
National Communications Commission
Broadcasting standards in Taiwan
Media trust in Taiwan
News media in Taiwan
Want Want Group

RELATED ARTICLES

Lai Pin-yu's big fall and Taiwanese news media
Lai Pin-yu's big fall and Taiwanese news media
2023/09/10 22:21
Taiwan's National Communications Commission fines TV station over allegations
Taiwan's National Communications Commission fines TV station over allegations
2023/08/23 20:48
Man sets up fake cell site to send scam texts outside Taipei MRT station
Man sets up fake cell site to send scam texts outside Taipei MRT station
2023/08/10 20:54
NCC slaps record fine on Taiwan Star Telecom over China scam
NCC slaps record fine on Taiwan Star Telecom over China scam
2023/08/02 17:02
Taiwan introduces scam warnings for international phone calls
Taiwan introduces scam warnings for international phone calls
2023/07/13 15:22