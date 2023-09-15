Court upholds NT$600,000 fine against Taiwan broadcaster CTiTV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cable TV network Chung Tien Television (CTiTV) has lost its second appeal against a fine it received for failing to fact check content before it was broadcast.

The network was fined NT$600,000 (US$18,767) in 2020 by the National Communications Commission (NCC) for broadcasting inaccurate information delivered by guests on a news program, per CNA. CTiTV has already failed to have the penalty overturned once, and on Thursday (Sept. 15) it failed again after the Supreme Administrative Court upheld the fine.

In 2020 the NCC revoked the broadcasting license of CTiTV’s news channel after “repeated violations of regulations and the failure of its internal discipline and control mechanisms.” In April a Taipei court ruled that the NCC’s decision was illegal and that the network’s case must be reassessed.

CTiTV has been at the center of numerous controversies in the past, relating to its pro-China stance and frequent NCC violations. CTiTV is owned by Taiwan’s Want Want food manufacturing company, which is believed to be closely linked to China’s ruling party.