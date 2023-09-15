Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft 14 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 18 Chinese military aircraft and 14 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 14) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 15).

Of the 18 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

Four Chengdu J-10 combat jets, four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-9 aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 190 military aircraft and 99 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 13 out of 18 PLA aircraft. (MND image)