AP Week in Pictures: North America

Lightning strikes as The Tribute in Light is seen in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York from across the Hudson River on the 22nd anniv... Lightning strikes as The Tribute in Light is seen in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York from across the Hudson River on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)