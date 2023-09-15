Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/09/15 10:08
Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek loses his helmet while trying to tackle Kansas running back Devin Neal during the first half of an NCAA college footb...
A BYU fan with a painted face shows his support before an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (...
New York Giants' Deonte Banks, left, and Xavier McKinney, bottom right, break up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson during the first ha...
Shakira performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invisi...
Former President Donald Trump throws a football to the crowd during a visit to the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa State University ...
First lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive to speak during an event to celebrate the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates...
President Joe Biden speaks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in An...
First responders salute as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon at sunrise to commemorate the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, during an obse...
Demonstrators carry their assault rifles to a Second Amendment rally in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order suspendin...
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The convict...
Kent Walker, president of Global Affairs and chief legal officer of Alphabet Inc., is followed by protester Ian Madrigal of Baltimore dressed as Mr. M...
From left, car dealership owner Rick Durand Owner of Durand Cadillac and controller Michelle Bettez react beside three vehicles that fell into a sinkh...
Jayden Charles rests on an ATV at the village carnival, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. The village hosted a multiday carnival with game...
Alcino Da Silva Neto of Brazil laughs between waves as he competes during the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Ocea...
A person sleeps on the Daufuskie Island Ferry, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, near Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Lightning strikes as The Tribute in Light is seen in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York from across the Hudson River on the 22nd anniv...

SEPTEMBER 8 - 14, 2023

Former President Donald Trump throws a football during a visit to Iowa, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visits the White House in Washington, and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are commemorated around the United States.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

