Oregon State host San Diego State in final tune-up conference play

San Diego State (2-1) at No. 16 Oregon State (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Oregon by 24.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon State leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon State has a six-game winning streak dating back to last season, the team's longest since 2013. The No. 16 Beavers also have won five straight at home. Oregon State routed both San Jose State and UC Davis to open the season. San Diego State opened the season with three straight home games for the first time since 1967. The Aztecs are coming off a 35-10 loss to UCLA last weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden has passed for 445 yards and three touchdowns, and run for 184 yards and two more scores through the team's first three games. But he'll face an Oregon State team that held both of its opponents this season to under 20 points, and has allowed opponents just 103 total rushing yards, which tops the Pac-12 at 51.5 yards a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Diego State: Linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu had a career-high 12 tackles, eight solo, against UCLA, including seven in the first half alone. He now has 18 total tackles. He also had a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup against the Bruins.

Oregon State: Damien Martinez has rushed for 249 yards over the Beavers' two games, averaging 124.5 yards a game and 9.96 yards per carry, ranking seventh nationally. He's run for one touchdown, a career-long 64-yard scoring dash last week against UC Davis.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Beavers have no turnovers this season, among just nine teams nationwide with none. ... San Diego State has six interceptions, most in the Mountain West and second nationally. ... The Aztecs are 7-5 against teams from the Pac-12 conference since 2016. San Diego State is 3-3 against teams ranked in the Top 25 since 2017. ... The last time the two teams met was in 2014, a 28-7 Oregon State victory in Corvallis.

