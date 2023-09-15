No. 24 UCLA looks to go 3-0 for second straight season when it hosts North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central (2-0) at No. 24 UCLA (2-0), Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Pac—12 Network)

Line: No line according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCLA is looking to go 3-0 for the second straight season. It is also the second straight year the Bruins are hosting an HBCU. North Carolina Central is making its first trip out west since starting the transition to Division I in 2007. The Eagles are winless in 12 games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. Their last FBS game was against Marshall in 2021 (a 44-10 loss).

KEY MATCHUP

NCCU quarterback Davius Richard is considered an NFL prospect. The senior was the MEAC offensive player of the year last season and is off to a good start this season, completing 66.7% of his passes and accounting for six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing). Scouts will see how the dual-threat signal caller does against a Bruins defense that has forced seven turnovers, including five interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NCCU: Senior Khalil Baker is considered one of the best defensive backs in the Football Championship Subdivision after picking off five passes last season.

UCLA: Freshman quarterback Dante Moore got his first start last week at San Diego State and passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He has five TD passes in his first two games.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCLA coach Chip Kelly can go over .500 for his first time in Westwood with a victory. He is 29-29 in his sixth season after going 7-17 his first two years. ... The Bruins are 11-0 since the start of last season when they have more running plays than passing plays. ... UCLA is one of five teams in the Pac-12 to not allow a running play of 20 yards or more. ... North Carolina Central is facing an AP Top 25 team for the first time. ... The Eagles are looking to go 3-0 for the second straight season.

