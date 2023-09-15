No. 1 Georgia carries 19-game winning streak into start of SEC play vs. South Carolina

South Carolina (1-1, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) at No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Georgia by 27 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia leads 54-19-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After a pair of blowout victories over non-conference opponents, the Bulldogs face a tougher test in the SEC opener. The two-time reigning national champions are big favorites, and they want to show they've picked up right where they left off a season ago. For South Carolina, this is a chance to take a big step up in the SEC hierarchy. The Gamecocks knocked off Georgia between the hedges in 2019, but failed to build any momentum off that stunning upset.

KEY MATCHUP

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler vs. the Georgia defense. The Bulldogs will have Rattler in their sights after he was sacked nine times by North Carolina in the season opener. If Georgia limits the quarterback's time in the pocket, it could be a very long day for the Gamecocks. Then again, Rattler has completed more than 83% of his passes for 698 and three TDs. And he could be facing a secondary that's missing one of its top players. Georgia S Javon Bullard went down last week with an ankle injury and may not be able to go.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina: WR Xavier Legette has emerged as Rattler's favorite receiver, with 15 receptions for 296 yards — a stunning average of 19.7 per catch. The Gamecocks have struggled to run the ball, so it's imperative for Rattler to hook up with Legette on some big plays.

Georgia: QB Carson Beck has turned in solid performances in his first two college starts, completing 44-of-61 passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. But the jury is still out on the successor to Stetson Bennett until he goes against Power Five competition.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia is on a 19-game winning streak — a school record — and has won 20 straight at Sanford Stadium since that setback to the Gamecocks four years ago. ... The Bulldogs last loss in an SEC regular-season game was a 44-28 setback to Florida on Oct. 7, 2020. ... Two former South Carolina head coaches are now coordinators at Georgia. Mike Bobo runs the Bulldogs' offense, while Will Muschamp is co-coordinator on the defensive side. ... Walk-on Mekhi Mews has been an unlikely Georgia star through the first two games. He has six catches for 102 yards and a TD, to go along with a punt return for another score in last week's victory over Ball State.

