No. 14 Kansas State returns to Missouri for another showdown with old conference rival

No. 14 Kansas State at Missouri, Saturday, noon ET (SEC Network)

Line: Kansas State by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Missouri leads 60-33-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The former Big 12 rivals are each trying to start 3-0. Kansas State routed the Tigers last year in Manhattan, and coach Chris Klieman's bunch has been off to a good start in their Big 12 title defense. The Wildcats scored 45 points in a season-opening win over Southeast Missouri State and 42 in last week's win over Troy. The Tigers have struggled offensively under new coordinator Riley Moore, scoring 35 points in an opening win over South Dakota and squeaking out a 23-19 win over Middle Tennessee State last weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

Missouri QB Brady Cook against the Kansas State defense, which made life miserable for him last season. Cook was just 15 of 27 for 128 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the 40-12 loss. Cook's biggest impact on the game came no the ground, where he ran for 53 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: WR Phillip Brooks has become the do-everything offensive threat the Wildcats lost when RB Deuce Vaughn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He had seven catches for 94 yards and a touchdown while also scoring on the ground in last week's win over Troy.

Missouri: Cody Schrader and Daniel Peat combined to run 19 times for 29 yards against Kansas State last season. The Wildcats currently lead the nation by allowing just 38 yards per game on the ground.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State has won three of its last four against SEC opponents, beating Mississippi State in 2019, LSU in the 2021 Texas Bowl and Missouri last year. The Wildcats' lone loss over that span was to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. ... Kansas State has scored at least 40 points in four straight regular-season games. ... Kansas State QB Will Howard accounted for five TDs against the Trojans last week, three through the air and two on the ground. He finished with 250 yards passing and 33 yards rushing. ... The Tigers have not started 3-0 since 2018, when they proceeded to lose their next three games. ... Missouri is riding a 15-game home non-conference win streak that dates to Oct. 21, 2017. The school record is 18. ... Cook has completed at least 60% of his passes each of his last 11 games, the longest streak by a Missouri QB since Chase Daniel (13) in 2008. ... Tigers RB Cody Schrader, who arrived last year after transferring from Division II Truman State, went over 4,000 yards rushing for his career last week. He has 4,036 on 690 carries with 49 TDs in five-plus years of college football.

