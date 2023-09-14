Texas A&M, stinging from road loss to Miami, is a huge favorite at home against Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Texas A&M by 36 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas A&M 4-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Aggies will look to bounce back against Louisiana-Monroe after a disappointing 48-33 loss at Miami last week that knocked them out of the AP Top 25. This is Texas A&M’s last tune-up before the team opens Southeastern Conference play Sept. 23 with a visit from Auburn. Louisiana-Monroe is off to its first 2-0 start since 2018 and looks for its first 3-0 start since moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1994. The Warhawks last started 3-0 in 1987 when they won their first four games en route to the NCAA I-AA championship.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman vs. the Louisiana-Monroe secondary. Weigman ranks 20th in the nation by averaging 286 yards passing a game. The Warhawks come in at 21st in the country by allowing just 148.5 yards passing a game. Weigman is looking to get back on track after throwing the first two interceptions of his career against the Hurricanes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Monroe: RB Hunter Smith. He opened the season with consecutive 100-yard rushing games and ranks 24th in the nation by averaging 102 yards rushing a game. He is paired with Ole Miss transfer Isaiah Woullard, who has 169 yards rushing, to lead a powerful attack which ranks eighth in the country by averaging 246 yards rushing a game.

Texas A&M: WR Evan Stewart. The sophomore had 11 receptions for 145 yards, both career highs, against Miami and ranks fifth in the nation by averaging 128.5 yards receiving a game. Saturday was the fourth career 100-yard receiving game for Stewart and second this season after he had 115 yards receiving with two scores in the opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher played quarterback for Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden at Samford and was an assistant on his staff for more than a decade at Samford and Auburn. … Each game in this series has been played in College Station. … Texas A&M is 26-7 at home under Fisher. … The Aggies have limited their first two opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. … Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper ranks third in the SEC with four tackles for losses this season. … Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith has at least one catch in 29 consecutive games. … Louisiana-Monroe is 4-50-1 against current members of the SEC. The team’s last win over an SEC team came in 2012, 34-31 in overtime against Arkansas.

