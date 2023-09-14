Sinkhole spotted in Taipei's Datong District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sinkhole appeared in Taipei City on Thursday (Sept. 14), prompting officials to block off a section of road and dispatch crews to investigate.

At 1:13 p.m. on Thursday, bystanders noticed a section of the road at the entrance of Lane 8, Chifeng Street in Taipei City's Datong District had suddenly collapsed and formed a sinkhole, reported Liberty Times. The sinkhole initially measured about two meters in length and had a depth of 1.5 meters.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chen Yi-chun (陳怡君) said that this sinkhole incident is "quite ridiculous." Chen said a pipeline crossed through the culvert wall, causing the culvert to rupture, and after the culvert's water washed away the sediment, the ground subsided.

Chen said there are many old streets and culvert walls in Datong District. She called on the city government to formulate road safety inspection standard operating procedures, proactively assess road safety, and ensure a safe road environment.



Sinkhole spotted in Taipei on Thursday. (CNA photo)

Taipei City Councilor Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) also arrived at the scene and requested that city officials determine the cause as soon as possible, fill the sinkhole, and inspect the surrounding area to ensure safety. Nearby residents have been evacuated and the surrounding area has been cordoned off.

Chen added that when cracks or depressions appear on the road, road crews should become vigilant and begin inspecting the site for any signs of pipeline ruptures to prevent a severe collapse. There were two sinkhole incidents in Datong District within two months, which showed the current road safety inspection mechanism is inadequate, according to Chen.



(Yen Ruo-fang photo)