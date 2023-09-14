Registration opens for 2023 Taipei 101 Run Up marathon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a three-year hiatus, the Taipei 101 Run Up marathon is happening again on Oct. 14.

The 2023 Taipei 101 Run Up marathon is a vertical race that gives athletes the opportunity to run up the stairs to the top of Taipei’s most famous building, a total of 390 meters, or 91 stories with 2,046 individual steps, reported UDN.

Registration for the event opened at noon on Thursday (Sept. 14) and costs NT$1,680 (US$52) for Taiwanese citizens and those with Alien Registration Cards (ARC). For tourists and other visitors, the cost is NT$2000 (US$62).

Those interested in joining the marathon can sign up on the Taipei 101 Run Up website. The number of participants is limited to 3,500, with members of the public only able to register for the “Self-Challenge” or “Team” divisions.

The theme for this year’s race is “We are WELL,” a motto that promotes healthy living and reflects Taipei 101’s recent platinum-level rating by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Platinum is the organization’s highest rating, which was awarded to Taipei 101 earlier in September.

The marathon was inaugurated in 2005, but adopted the name Taipei 101 Run Up in 2018, per UDN. To date, the winner of the 2005 race, Australian Paul Crake, still holds the record for the fastest time at 10:29.32.

The Taipei 101 Run Up is organized by the Taipei Financial Center Corporation. This year’s primary sponsor is CTBC Bank.