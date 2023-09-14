Study shows Taiwan housing rental prices associated with higher suicide rate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Higher housing rental prices are associated with increased suicide rates in young and middle-aged adults in Taiwan, according to a new study.

The study used three housing price indices from different government sources and compared them with health ministry data on suicide using a statistical analysis. While the study found no relationship with the cost of buying a house in young and middle-aged people, it found an association with the cost of renting property.

“Findings suggest that the housing rental index significantly impacts suicide rates in young-aged and middle-aged adult groups,” the study said. In June, government statistics showed the cost of rent in Taiwan was the highest since records began.

Speaking to Taiwan News, Dr. Yi-Lung Chen (陳儀龍), co-author of the study, said that high rental prices in Taiwan are likely making many young or middle-aged people feel hopeless.

Chen said he hopes the study will motivate policymakers to improve the housing market in Taiwan. This could be achieved with a well-constructed property vacancy tax, more social housing, and rent controls, he said.

In July, the government proposed a plan to tax vacant properties labeled the “House Hoarding Tax 2.0." Proponents said it would close tax loopholes and increase taxes for up to 360,000 owners of vacant or partially vacant residences.

While Chen said he supports a vacancy tax, he believes the proposed increases were too low. He said calculations suggest the majority of property investors with vacant residences would only pay an extra NT$10,000 (US$313) or less per year, and this would not be enough to incentivize them to bring vacant properties to market.

The study noted that Taiwan’s social housing stock sits at under 0.2%, compared to the Netherlands at 34% and the U.S. at 6.2%, and Chen said increasing this would help address mental health issues in Taiwan. He also said increased social housing would help reduce discrimination faced by renters with mental health issues, who may be rejected by private landlords on this basis.

The study also noted estimates that suggest over 90% of renters in Taiwan rent their houses through “illicit or clandestine arrangements.” Chen said this number was so high because the limited supply of housing in Taiwan puts power in the hands of landlords and enables them to compel tenants to waive some of their rights.

One common example is preventing tenants from applying for government housing subsidies. Chen said this means landlords can avoid the government knowing the property is rented, and therefore avoid paying associated taxes. “If you don't agree, the house owner will probably reject your application,” he said.

Taiwan's presidential candidates are currently campaigning, and while the study’s release was not timed to coincide with the 2024 election, Chen agreed it was a good time to get this information into the public sphere. High housing prices were an issue that motivated a large political rally in Taipei in June, one of the first of Taiwan’s election season.

"The impact of housing-price-related indices on suicide rates in Taiwan" was published in the International Journal of Social Psychiatry on Sept. 4. In addition to Dr. Chen, the study was co-authored by Dr. Dian-jeng Li (李典政), Dr. Ying-yeh Chen (陳映燁), and Dr. Cheng-fang Yen (顏正芳).