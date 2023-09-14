Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek controlled 30% of smartphone chip market in Q2

MediaTek’s Q2 shipments increased with reduced inventory levels, growing competition in entry-level 5G phone sector

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/14 16:58
(MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek controlled the largest percentage of the global smartphone chipset market during the second quarter.

According to technology research firm Counterpoint, MediaTek accounted for 30% worldwide of the smartphone application processor (AP) market in Q2 based on AP/SoC shipment numbers. Qualcomm controlled the second-largest share at 29%, followed by Apple (19%), UNISOC (15%), and Samsung (7%), per the report.

MediaTek shipments during Q2 increased slightly with reduced inventory levels and growing competition in the entry-level 5G smartphone sector, according to Counterpoint. Launches of new low-to-mid-end smartphones helped shipments of Dimensity 6000 and Dimensity 7000 series chips, the report said. Counterpoint also noted the Dimensity 9200 Plus was added to the company’s premium lineup.

Meanwhile, last week MediaTek and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced that MediaTek had successfully developed its first chip using TSMC’s 3nm process technology by taping out the company’s flagship Dimensity. The MediaTek 3nm Dimensity chip is expected to be ready for commercial production next year.
