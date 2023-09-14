Cellini Marks 37 Years of Quality Craftsmanship and Unveils Exclusive Anniversary Sale

Unlock a world of savings with Cellini's exclusive Anniversary Sale. Get ready to double the joy as you enjoy up to S$700 in savings on top of the home-grown designer furniture brand's regular discounts. Delight in tiered cashback discounts and exclusive bundle offers on everything from Home Packages to Nightingale Premium Mattresses. Don't let this opportunity slip by; it's your chance to elevate your living spaces with quality furniture at unmatched prices.

37th Anniversary Sale

From Now - 29 October 2023

Minimum Spend

Instant Tiered Cashback Value*

S$3000

S$100 cashback

S$4000

S$200 cashback

S$5000

S$300 cashback



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 September 2023 -From now till 29 October 2023, embark on a shopping extravaganza like no other during Cellini's exclusive 37th Anniversary Sale . To celebrate this significant milestone, the most expansive promotion ever is being rolled out for homeowners to immerse themselves in. Revel in exclusive discounts and enticing offers, featuring up to S$700 in instant cashback and purchase-with-purchase deals.Prepare for an exceptional shopping adventure at Cellini , where exclusive deals on a wide furniture collection come with an impressive range of tiered cashback discounts, purchase-with-purchase deals and more. Get set to dive head first in the ultimate season of home transformation and fulfil your interior dreams, whether you're a discerning furniture enthusiast or looking for exquisite additions to elevate your living spaces.For everything from the Homer Motorised Fabric Recliner Sofa to the Carrara Quartz Top Dining Table with Marble Accents, unlock double the joy as you shop with the added bonus of earning instant cashback on top of regular discounts based on your spending. Redefine your space with these limited-time promotionsBeyond the appealing instant cashback offers, embrace the world of exquisite craftsmanship and luxury living with sales on a curated selection of the brand's finest furniture collections and packages.Transform your living spaces with the versatile Home Package Bundles , specially designed for compact spaces. Crafted for functionality, durability, and affordable luxury, enjoy the freedom to mix and match furniture options in-store. Not only will you save S$400, but you'll also earn an extra S$300 instant cashback!For a night of unparalleled rest, consider the Nightingale Premium Mattress . Save up to S$500 in instant cashback when you choose selected mattresses such as Seville Lux, Botania, Natura and Flow from the collection. And for the perfect bedside companion, snatch up the Dansk Bedside Table at just S$37 as a purchase-with-purchase deal (limited to one redemption per bill).Leading Singapore's contemporary furniture market since 1986, Cellini is celebrated for its artistic and quality home-grown designer furniture. Its industry excellence is showcased through prestigious accolades, notably the recent " Singapore's Best Customer Service 2023/2024 " Award, which recognises its exceptional service in the premium furniture retail sector. Now, Cellini is thrilled to mark its 37th anniversary with an exclusive sale, delivering what customers truly desire. Whether you're transforming your living room or upgrading your bedroom, join in the celebration to commemorate decades of quality craftsmanship and design with colossal savings on all your furniture favourites, including the latest furniture collections like the Alba and Fluto Series!Hashtag: #Cellini

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cellini Singapore

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini’s furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.

